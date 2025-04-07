Left Menu

Bogus Doctor Busted: Fake Ayush Degree Sparks Controversy

A false doctor and former co-convenor of BJP's Jabalpur medical cell, Shubham Awasthi, is under investigation for using a fake Ayush degree to work at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has promised action, and the police are investigating following a court order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:44 IST
Bogus Doctor Busted: Fake Ayush Degree Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Shubham Awasthi, who allegedly used a fake Ayush degree, has been named in a cheating FIR. Previously associated as co-convenor with the BJP's Jabalpur district medical cell, Awasthi's credentials came under scrutiny after a court directive prompted the local police to act.

The issue arose when it was discovered that Awasthi was practicing in a Jabalpur government hospital without valid qualifications. This follows the arrest of a 'fake' cardiologist in the same region, highlighting a troubling pattern of medical fraud. The BJP has assured stringent action against Awasthi, who was relieved from his position within the party two years ago.

WHistleblower Shailendra Bari, whose complaints pushed the investigation forward, sought Awasthi's credentials via the RTI, only to confirm that the documents were falsified. A court order has compelled police to launch a thorough investigation, ensuring that those exploiting public trust for personal gain are held accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025