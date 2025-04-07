Bogus Doctor Busted: Fake Ayush Degree Sparks Controversy
A false doctor and former co-convenor of BJP's Jabalpur medical cell, Shubham Awasthi, is under investigation for using a fake Ayush degree to work at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has promised action, and the police are investigating following a court order.
In a shocking revelation, Shubham Awasthi, who allegedly used a fake Ayush degree, has been named in a cheating FIR. Previously associated as co-convenor with the BJP's Jabalpur district medical cell, Awasthi's credentials came under scrutiny after a court directive prompted the local police to act.
The issue arose when it was discovered that Awasthi was practicing in a Jabalpur government hospital without valid qualifications. This follows the arrest of a 'fake' cardiologist in the same region, highlighting a troubling pattern of medical fraud. The BJP has assured stringent action against Awasthi, who was relieved from his position within the party two years ago.
WHistleblower Shailendra Bari, whose complaints pushed the investigation forward, sought Awasthi's credentials via the RTI, only to confirm that the documents were falsified. A court order has compelled police to launch a thorough investigation, ensuring that those exploiting public trust for personal gain are held accountable.
