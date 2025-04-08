Maine Takes Legal Action Against Trump Over Transgender Athlete Funding Dispute
Maine officials have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to prevent the freezing of federal funds following a disagreement over transgender athletes' participation in sports. The state argues that the pause in funding is illegal and threatens child nutrition programs. Maine seeks a temporary restraining order.
A legal battle is unfolding as Maine officials initiate a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump, challenging the freezing of federal funds tied to a contentious issue involving transgender athletes in sports.
The conflict centers on Title IX law, which prohibits discrimination in education, and Maine's Democratic leadership insists the decision to pause funding jeopardizes crucial educational programs.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is leading the charge, arguing that the suspension of funds endangers child nutrition programs. Federal assistance has been crucial for feeding children in schools and providing for disabled adults, said Frey, as the funding gap widens.
