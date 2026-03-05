Left Menu

Maharashtra's Educational Landscape and Social Welfare Initiatives in 2025

The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights Maharashtra's educational statistics and social welfare efforts. The state has 1.04 lakh primary schools, with minor increases in school numbers. Programs like ICDS support child welfare, while women's safety mechanisms address crimes against women. The child budget's share rose, reflecting policy focus shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:18 IST
Maharashtra's Educational Landscape and Social Welfare Initiatives in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented in Maharashtra's state legislature, showcased significant data on education and social welfare in the region. With over 1.04 lakh primary schools, enrollment figures touch approximately 1.45 crore students, despite a slight downturn in rural schools' percentage.

The survey emphasized initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), reaching across 1,10,664 anganwadis, to bolster child nutrition and education. This program represents the state's commitment to enhancing children's welfare and development.

In a bid to fortify women's safety, the state has expanded support systems, including fast-track courts and 'Bharosa' cells to combat crimes against women. Such measures are crucial as crime statistics reflect ongoing challenges, with 50,350 crimes reported in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concerns

Congress Slams Modi: Silence Amidst West Asia Turmoil Sparks Economic Concer...

 India
2
Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

Delhi Police's Crime Records Bureau Earns ISO Accreditation

 India
3
AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

AMU and University of Houston Forge Academic Partnership

 United States
4
DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

DHL Perseveres Amid Middle East Conflict, Facing Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026