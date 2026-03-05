Maharashtra's Educational Landscape and Social Welfare Initiatives in 2025

The Economic Survey 2025-26, presented in Maharashtra's state legislature, showcased significant data on education and social welfare in the region. With over 1.04 lakh primary schools, enrollment figures touch approximately 1.45 crore students, despite a slight downturn in rural schools' percentage.

The survey emphasized initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), reaching across 1,10,664 anganwadis, to bolster child nutrition and education. This program represents the state's commitment to enhancing children's welfare and development.

In a bid to fortify women's safety, the state has expanded support systems, including fast-track courts and 'Bharosa' cells to combat crimes against women. Such measures are crucial as crime statistics reflect ongoing challenges, with 50,350 crimes reported in 2025.

