Federal Workforce Downsize: New Buyout Offers Amid Market Uncertainty

In a significant move aimed at curtailing government expenditure, several U.S. federal agencies have launched a fresh wave of buyout offers, sparking concerns about the implications in an unstable economic climate.

Economists and workers alike are skeptical about the effectiveness of these voluntary resignations, especially after President Trump's recent tariffs have created ripples in global markets, potentially hindering those transitioning to the private sector.

As federal departments like the Treasury, Defense, and OPM roll out their programs, questions remain on whether this strategy will succeed amid a precarious job market and subsequent workforce reductions led previously by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)