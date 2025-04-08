Supreme Court Resolves Jharkhand Power Cut Controversy

The Supreme Court has finally put to rest a legal tussle involving the Jharkhand government and its discom's decision to cut power during religious events, such as the Ram Navami procession. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar acknowledged assurances from senior advocate Kapil Sibal that the state adhered to the court's guidance.

The apex court's directive, which ensured that power disruptions would not affect hospitals, was followed. Kapil Sibal also confirmed that a compliance affidavit would be submitted. In the past, the state's bench allowed brief power cuts during Ram Navami processions to prevent electrocutions, a practice over two decades old.

The state high court's initial order sought to prevent power cuts during religious occasions but was subsequently modified by the Supreme Court, allowing for controlled shutdowns. The adjustments come after historical incidents, notably 28 electrocutions during a procession in 2000. The controversy originally escalated after power outages during Sarhul festivities this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)