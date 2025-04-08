Supreme Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor Over Bill Stalling

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 Bills for the president's consideration, terming the action as against constitutional mandates. In a strong ruling, the apex court underscored the violation of constitutional roles by the governor.

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu lauded the Supreme Court's decision as 'historic,' emphasizing it as a triumph not just for his state but for all state governments asserting legislative independence in India. This decision marks a significant precedent in the checks and balances within the country's federal structure.

The verdict has been one of the top stories garnering national interest, reflecting the ongoing political and constitutional dynamics between state assemblies and the central government authorities, represented by gubernatorial offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)