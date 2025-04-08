Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor Over Bill Stalling

The Supreme Court criticized Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for delaying assent to 10 Bills passed by the state assembly, stating it contradicts the constitution. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the verdict as a victory for state governments across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:16 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor Over Bill Stalling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for reserving 10 Bills for the president's consideration, terming the action as against constitutional mandates. In a strong ruling, the apex court underscored the violation of constitutional roles by the governor.

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu lauded the Supreme Court's decision as 'historic,' emphasizing it as a triumph not just for his state but for all state governments asserting legislative independence in India. This decision marks a significant precedent in the checks and balances within the country's federal structure.

The verdict has been one of the top stories garnering national interest, reflecting the ongoing political and constitutional dynamics between state assemblies and the central government authorities, represented by gubernatorial offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025