Left Menu

Philip Green Loses Legal Battle Over Parliamentary Privilege in Harassment Case

British retail tycoon Philip Green lost a legal case against the UK over parliamentary privilege, invoked to name him in 2018 amid harassment allegations. Green argued this breached his privacy rights, but the European Court ruled against him. He has three months to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:48 IST
Philip Green Loses Legal Battle Over Parliamentary Privilege in Harassment Case
Philip Green

British retail mogul Philip Green faced a legal defeat against the United Kingdom over the use of parliamentary privilege. This privilege was used in 2018 to publicly name him amid sexual harassment allegations.

Green, who had been a prominent businessman in Britain, was named in parliament after trying to stop the Telegraph newspaper from publishing the allegations, by obtaining an interim injunction. Labour politician Peter Hain utilized parliamentary privilege, which lets members speak freely and have their statements reported without legal consequences, to reveal Green's identity.

Green took his complaint to the European Court of Human Rights, claiming the unrestricted use of parliamentary privilege breached his privacy rights. However, the court ruled against him in a 5-2 majority, stating that deciding the need for such restrictions is the responsibility of national parliaments. Green, who gained fame by acquiring BHS and Arcadia, has three months to appeal the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025