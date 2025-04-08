Left Menu

South Korea's Strategic Move: Navigating U.S. Trade Tariffs

South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, aims to negotiate U.S. tariffs during his Washington visit. Considering boosting imports from the U.S., measures like increasing LNG imports are under review. South Korea also seeks to challenge the problematic 25% tariff and advocates for stronger diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:33 IST
South Korea's Strategic Move: Navigating U.S. Trade Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is exploring methods to boost imports from the United States as part of its strategy to address U.S. tariffs, a move announced by Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo. Ahead of negotiations in Washington, Cheong highlighted the importance of increasing imports without reducing exports, citing possibilities like enhanced LNG imports from the U.S.

The minister plans to challenge the U.S.'s 25% tariff on South Korean exports, which he deems "problematic" given the existing free trade agreement. Additionally, a 46% tariff on products from Vietnam, affecting major South Korean conglomerates like Samsung and LG, poses risks for South Korean exporters, according to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.

Efforts to secure a high-level diplomatic dialogue continue, with South Korea's Foreign Ministry working on facilitating communication between President Trump and acting President Han Duck-soo. This diplomatic maneuvering highlights the shift in South Korea's trade policy to balance interests amid U.S. tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025