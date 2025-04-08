South Korea's Strategic Move: Navigating U.S. Trade Tariffs
South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, aims to negotiate U.S. tariffs during his Washington visit. Considering boosting imports from the U.S., measures like increasing LNG imports are under review. South Korea also seeks to challenge the problematic 25% tariff and advocates for stronger diplomatic ties.
South Korea is exploring methods to boost imports from the United States as part of its strategy to address U.S. tariffs, a move announced by Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo. Ahead of negotiations in Washington, Cheong highlighted the importance of increasing imports without reducing exports, citing possibilities like enhanced LNG imports from the U.S.
The minister plans to challenge the U.S.'s 25% tariff on South Korean exports, which he deems "problematic" given the existing free trade agreement. Additionally, a 46% tariff on products from Vietnam, affecting major South Korean conglomerates like Samsung and LG, poses risks for South Korean exporters, according to Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.
Efforts to secure a high-level diplomatic dialogue continue, with South Korea's Foreign Ministry working on facilitating communication between President Trump and acting President Han Duck-soo. This diplomatic maneuvering highlights the shift in South Korea's trade policy to balance interests amid U.S. tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- trade
- tariffs
- U.S.
- Cheong In-kyo
- imports
- LNG
- Free Trade Agreement
- Samsung
- LG
ALSO READ
Cracked Crisis: U.S. Turns to Brazilian Egg Imports Amidst Price Surge
U.S.-Korea Energy Talks: Alaska's LNG Project Gains Momentum
China Condemns U.S. Tariffs on Venezuelan Oil Imports
White House says President Trump will announce tariffs on auto imports at a White House news conference on Wednesday, reports AP.
L&T Secures Landmark Ultra Mega Order from QatarEnergy LNG