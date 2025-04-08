Left Menu

U.S. Administration Weighs Drone Strikes on Drug Cartels

The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is contemplating using drone strikes against drug cartels in Mexico to tackle drug trafficking issues over the southern border, according to an NBC News report citing U.S. military, law enforcement, and intelligence sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:53 IST
U.S. Administration Weighs Drone Strikes on Drug Cartels

The U.S. administration led by President Donald Trump is reportedly considering employing drone strikes as a measure to combat drug cartels operating in Mexico, according to NBC News.

This strategy aims to mitigate illegal drug trafficking that adversely affects the southern border between Mexico and the United States.

NBC's report is based on information from six officials in the military, law enforcement, and intelligence sectors familiar with the evaluation process of this potential policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025