U.S. Administration Weighs Drone Strikes on Drug Cartels
The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump is contemplating using drone strikes against drug cartels in Mexico to tackle drug trafficking issues over the southern border, according to an NBC News report citing U.S. military, law enforcement, and intelligence sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:53 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
