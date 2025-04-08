Left Menu

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Questioned in Sambhal Violence Probe

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was interrogated by the SIT over last year's Sambhal mosque survey violence. Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, Barq spent three hours at the police station, answering queries about the clashes that left four dead and many injured. He emphasized his cooperation despite health issues.

Updated: 08-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:14 IST
The political scene in Sambhal witnessed a significant development on Tuesday as Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq participated in a formal inquiry regarding the violent incidents last year.

Barq, escorted by a team of over 10 lawyers, arrived at the Nakhasa police station around 11:30 am. His presence was to provide a statement to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the turmoil that erupted on November 24.

The lawmaker spent approximately three hours at the station, addressing questions about the chaotic sequence of events during a controversial survey of the Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi. Post-interrogation, Barq expressed his commitment to cooperating despite health challenges, reflecting his intention to avoid any media sensationalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

