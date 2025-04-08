Left Menu

Norges Bank Braces for Financial Market Fluctuations

Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache emphasized the Norwegian central bank's readiness to manage financial market volatility, driven by U.S. tariffs. She highlighted the economic uncertainty, refraining from new economic forecasts or monetary policy signals, and confirmed no current coordination with other central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norges Bank is maintaining a vigilant stance toward the volatility currently gripping the financial markets, Governor Ida Wolden Bache revealed in a Tuesday interview with Reuters.

The turbulence stems primarily from recent tariffs instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump, which catalyzed the sharpest stock market decline in years. Bache expressed concerns over heightened economic uncertainty and pledged ongoing scrutiny of market shifts.

Despite the instability, the Norwegian central bank has opted not to issue new economic forecasts or adjust its monetary policy. Bache clarified that no discussions with international peers about coordinated measures are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

