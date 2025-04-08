Norges Bank Braces for Financial Market Fluctuations

Norges Bank is maintaining a vigilant stance toward the volatility currently gripping the financial markets, Governor Ida Wolden Bache revealed in a Tuesday interview with Reuters.

The turbulence stems primarily from recent tariffs instituted by U.S. President Donald Trump, which catalyzed the sharpest stock market decline in years. Bache expressed concerns over heightened economic uncertainty and pledged ongoing scrutiny of market shifts.

Despite the instability, the Norwegian central bank has opted not to issue new economic forecasts or adjust its monetary policy. Bache clarified that no discussions with international peers about coordinated measures are underway.

