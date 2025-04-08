Historic Supreme Court Verdict Upholds State Autonomy, Bolsters Federalism

The Supreme Court of India has delivered a groundbreaking verdict, ruling against the Tamil Nadu Governor's prolonged delay in granting assent to state bills. Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the decision as historic, seeing it as a significant win for state governments across the country in their quest for autonomy.

The apex court determined that the Governor's practice of reserving bills for the President's consideration was both illegal and erroneous. The Court's ruling requires governors to act on bills within a one to three-month timeframe, reinforcing the legislative rights of state assemblies and limiting central governmental overreach.

In light of the ruling, significant bills, including those affecting university governance and the establishment of a new Siddha University, will now go into effect, promoting state autonomy. This decision is a landmark step in restoring a balance in Union-State relations, prompting celebrations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)