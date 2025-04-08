Left Menu

Bihar Cabinet Approves Salary Hikes and New Government Posts

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Bihar government has sanctioned a 30% raise in the salary and allowances for officials equated to the ranks of minister of state and deputy minister. This decision was finalized during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The hike will see officials enjoying a monthly salary boost from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000, with a rise in local allowances from Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000 and an increase in hospitality allowances for different ranks, as announced by Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth. The improved compensation package is part of the government's broader efforts to streamline governance and retain talent.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved the creation of over 26,000 new positions across various departments. This includes three new directorates within the health department, aiming to bolster functionality and service delivery. Furthermore, the newly formed Bihar Education Administration Cadre rule-2025 is expected to drive quality improvements in the state's education sector by establishing dedicated posts across all blocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

