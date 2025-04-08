Global Leaders and Landmark Events: A Diary of Diplomatic and Economic Agendas

A detailed global diary highlights crucial diplomatic, political, and cultural events on the horizon. Key activities include trilateral consultations between Russia, Iran, and China on Iran's nuclear program, ASEAN finance meetings, and state visits by world leaders such as Britain's King Charles III, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Among the numerous noteworthy occasions are the 15th anniversary of the Smolensk tragedy, anniversaries marking significant historical events, and conferences addressing pressing global issues. This agenda-rich schedule reflects diverse efforts to engage in diplomatic, economic, and cultural exchanges globally.

As leaders and nations prepare to convene for these strategic discussions, topics spanning from security and trade to cultural exchanges are under the spotlight, substantially influencing international cooperation and policy directions in 2025.

