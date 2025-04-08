Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for 2008 Jaipur Blast Convicts

A special court has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts, which resulted in 71 deaths. The convicts were charged under various Indian laws. The court emphasized the importance of national security and rejected any leniency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:19 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentences for 2008 Jaipur Blast Convicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Jaipur has handed life sentences to four men involved in the catastrophic 2008 serial bombings that devastated the Rajasthan capital, resulting in 71 fatalities.

Convicts Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Saif were found guilty under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. The bombs, one of which was defused, had terrorized the city when they detonated at various locations including Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, and Johri Bazar.

After a comprehensive investigation involving 112 witnesses, Special Judge Ramesh Kumar Joshi emphasized the societal impact of the crime, asserting the court's commitment to upholding national security. Special Public Prosecutor Sagar Tiwari highlighted that leniency was dismissed, acknowledging the enduring wounds of the 2008 tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025