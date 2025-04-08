Justice Served: Life Sentences for 2008 Jaipur Blast Convicts

A special court in Jaipur has handed life sentences to four men involved in the catastrophic 2008 serial bombings that devastated the Rajasthan capital, resulting in 71 fatalities.

Convicts Sarwar Azmi, Shahbaz, Saifur Rehman, and Mohammad Saif were found guilty under the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. The bombs, one of which was defused, had terrorized the city when they detonated at various locations including Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, and Johri Bazar.

After a comprehensive investigation involving 112 witnesses, Special Judge Ramesh Kumar Joshi emphasized the societal impact of the crime, asserting the court's commitment to upholding national security. Special Public Prosecutor Sagar Tiwari highlighted that leniency was dismissed, acknowledging the enduring wounds of the 2008 tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)