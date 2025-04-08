India-UAE Strengthen Defence Ties Through Strategic Cooperation and MoUs

On April 8, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), at South Block in New Delhi. The two leaders underscored the significance of enhancing the defense cooperation between India and the UAE, particularly by fostering stronger institutional mechanisms, military exercises, and joint training programs.

During the meeting, both parties expressed their satisfaction with the existing defense collaboration between the two nations. However, they acknowledged that there was considerable potential for expanding this cooperation to align with the rapid advancements in trade, business, and other sectors between the two countries. They emphasized the importance of deepening defense relations in a manner that complements the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

One of the key takeaways from the meeting was the shared understanding of the need to boost training exchanges between the Indian and Emirati armed forces. This initiative is expected to foster better mutual understanding of each nation’s defense ecosystems and strengthen bilateral defense ties. Both sides highlighted the importance of such exchanges in facilitating knowledge transfer, enhancing professional expertise, and improving overall military preparedness.

A significant focus of the meeting was on enhancing the cooperation between the Coast Guards of India and the UAE. Both leaders agreed that the current Coast Guard-to-Coast Guard collaboration has yielded positive results, and the time has come to formalize this partnership further. To this end, they committed to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a more structured and formalized cooperation framework. This step is expected to lead to improved maritime security and coordination in the region, ensuring a more robust response to emerging challenges.

The discussion also centered around increasing collaboration between the defense industries of both nations. Recognizing the growing importance of self-reliance in defense manufacturing, both ministers agreed that closer cooperation between their respective defense industries would be beneficial. In particular, they discussed opportunities for co-production, joint ventures, and collaboration on advanced defense technologies. The creation of a more robust and resilient defense manufacturing ecosystem in both countries is seen as a vital component of their broader strategic partnership.

Another significant development during the meeting was the active participation of both India and the UAE in each other’s defense exhibitions and expos. The leaders welcomed the establishment of the India-UAE Defence Partnership Forum, which has the potential to pave the way for strategic joint ventures, co-production projects, and technology sharing between the two nations. They stressed that such collaborative initiatives could bring about mutual benefits, further solidifying the ties between India and the UAE.

Additionally, the ministers acknowledged the complementary nature of the defense sectors in both countries and agreed to explore areas of collaboration under the “Make-in-India” and “Make-in-Emirates” initiatives. This alignment is expected to drive innovation, improve manufacturing capabilities, and enhance the overall quality of defense products in both nations.

After the meeting, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh took to social media to highlight the importance of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. In his post, he reiterated that India places great priority on this relationship, especially in the realm of defense cooperation, co-production, co-development projects, and technological innovation. He emphasized that both nations are committed to working together for peace, prosperity, and stability in the region.

The defense ties between India and the UAE have been progressively strengthened over the years. The Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation, signed in 2003, and the MoU on Defense Industry Cooperation, signed in 2017, have provided a solid foundation for collaboration in the defense sector. These agreements, along with the deep-rooted cultural, economic, and political ties between the two nations, continue to serve as a testament to the enduring and growing friendship between India and the UAE.

As both countries look ahead, their continued efforts to collaborate on defense, technology, and innovation are poised to transform the landscape of their bilateral relationship, fostering greater security, stability, and mutual benefit for the region and beyond.