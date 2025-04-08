Supreme Court Sets Historic Precedent on State Bills Timeline

The Supreme Court of India has set a precedent by establishing a timeline for governors to address bills passed by state assemblies. This groundbreaking verdict directly affects the situation in Tamil Nadu, where Governor R N Ravi had halted 10 bills for further presidential consideration. The decision marked a significant win for the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, affirming their legislative processes.

This judicial move underscores the necessity for state governors to act promptly, reducing legislative stagnation and reinforcing the parliamentary proceedings at the state level. The ruling could influence similar scenarios across other states and enhance the legislative efficiency nationwide.

The Supreme Court's directive aims to reduce administrative delays and affirm its oversight over legislative procedures involving state and federal considerations. Legal experts consider this a pivotal moment in governance and state administration, ensuring a balanced federal structure.

