Trade Tensions: EU and China Seek Solutions Amid US Tariff Dispute

The European Commission's President, Ursula von der Leyen, has urged China to engage in resolving trade issues resulting from U.S. President Trump's import tariffs. Premier Li Qiang expressed China's willingness to collaborate with the EU to protect free trade, while countering U.S. measures deemed protectionist.

Updated: 08-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:39 IST
In a high-level discussion on international trade tensions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pressed China to cooperate in finding negotiated resolutions to the complications arising from U.S. President Donald Trump's extensive import tariffs.

During a phone dialogue with China's Premier Li Qiang, von der Leyen emphasized the shared responsibility of Europe and China, as leading global markets, to uphold a robust, reformed trading framework. This system should be free, fair, and based on a level playing field, her office released in a statement. Both leaders considered implementing a mechanism to monitor trade diversions that may occur due to the tariffs, as Europe is concerned about potential redirection of cost-effective Chinese exports from the U.S. to Europe.

Beijing criticized Trump for his decision to impose additional 50% tariffs on Chinese imports, labeling it as 'blackmail.' Li referred to the U.S. tariff policy as 'unilateralist, protectionist economic bullying.' China's actions aim to defend its sovereignty and protect global trade rules, Li asserted. Meanwhile, the EU has also suggested retaliatory measures against the U.S., reacting to the widespread economic disruptions that have affected numerous countries and raised recession fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

