Shocking Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Hospital Receptionist Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

A young receptionist at a private hospital was discovered dead under mysterious conditions early Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Mamta Chowdhury, 24, worked in Tema Rehmat village near National Highway-27 and was last in contact with her family late Monday night.

Her family has raised alarming accusations, alleging she was raped and murdered, given suspicious neck injuries. Superintendent of Police, Satyajeet Gupta, confirmed these claims and has initiated a detailed probe, amid hospital staff including the owner, reportedly being on the run.

A detailed post-mortem is now underway to ascertain the official cause of death as law enforcement agencies continue to pursue and apprehend those responsible for this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)