Left Menu

Shocking Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Hospital Receptionist Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

A 24-year-old receptionist, Mamta Chowdhury, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hospital in Khalilabad. Her family alleges rape and murder, prompting a police investigation. The staff, including the owner, is reportedly missing. A post-mortem will determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:56 IST
Shocking Tragedy: 24-Year-Old Hospital Receptionist Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A young receptionist at a private hospital was discovered dead under mysterious conditions early Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Mamta Chowdhury, 24, worked in Tema Rehmat village near National Highway-27 and was last in contact with her family late Monday night.

Her family has raised alarming accusations, alleging she was raped and murdered, given suspicious neck injuries. Superintendent of Police, Satyajeet Gupta, confirmed these claims and has initiated a detailed probe, amid hospital staff including the owner, reportedly being on the run.

A detailed post-mortem is now underway to ascertain the official cause of death as law enforcement agencies continue to pursue and apprehend those responsible for this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025