Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act: A Contested Reform

The VHP condemned the opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, asserting that any group prioritizing religious law over the constitution poses a national threat. Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment and Mussalman Wakf Repeal Bills, sparking opposition criticism. Several petitions challenging the Act's validity are now before the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:25 IST
Waqf Amendment Act: A Contested Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The VHP has criticized those who oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating that organizations prioritizing their religious laws over the constitution challenge national unity and democratic principles.

According to the RSS affiliate, certain Muslim leaders and organizations have been misleading the community post the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament. Some intellectuals have rallied minority parliamentarians for support against the Bill.

Despite the opposition branding the Bill as 'anti-Muslim,' the government claims it will facilitate 'historic reform' beneficial to minorities. Following President Droupadi Murmu's assent, numerous petitions, including those from the AIMPLB, contest the Act. A nationwide campaign against it is in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025