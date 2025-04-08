Waqf Amendment Act: A Contested Reform

The VHP has criticized those who oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act, stating that organizations prioritizing their religious laws over the constitution challenge national unity and democratic principles.

According to the RSS affiliate, certain Muslim leaders and organizations have been misleading the community post the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Parliament. Some intellectuals have rallied minority parliamentarians for support against the Bill.

Despite the opposition branding the Bill as 'anti-Muslim,' the government claims it will facilitate 'historic reform' beneficial to minorities. Following President Droupadi Murmu's assent, numerous petitions, including those from the AIMPLB, contest the Act. A nationwide campaign against it is in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)