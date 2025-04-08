Supreme Court Overrules CBI Probe into West Bengal's Supernumerary Posts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI investigation into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to establish supernumerary positions in state-run and aided schools.

The court clarified that investigations concerning other aspects of the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers would persist. A supernumerary post is a temporary position for an employee entitled to a regular post presently unavailable.

The bench, referencing constitutional Articles 74(2) and 163(3), asserted that cabinet decisions about supernumerary posts should not be subjected to court inquiries. The involved recruitment, marred by alleged irregularities, included 23 lakh candidates vying for 24,640 posts, raising serious concerns of systemic fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)