Supreme Court Ruling Revives Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Plan

A U.S. judge has canceled a hearing on President Trump's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act for deporting Venezuelans, following a Supreme Court ruling. The court lifted a previous ban, stating deportation challenges should occur in Texas. The ACLU representing migrants has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for the resumption of deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the guidance of President Donald Trump. The court's conservative majority empowered this 5-4 unsigned ruling, which lifted the block previously imposed by U.S. Judge James Boasberg.

This cancellation brings attention to the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a law historically invoked only during wartime. The legal battle continues, with Boasberg advising the migrants' lawyers to decide by April 16 if they wish to seek a longer injunction.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the detained Venezuelans, remains quiet, yet their next legal move could shape the unfolding scenario of immigration policy standoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

