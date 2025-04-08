Supreme Court Ruling Revives Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Plan

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for the resumption of deportations of Venezuelan migrants under the guidance of President Donald Trump. The court's conservative majority empowered this 5-4 unsigned ruling, which lifted the block previously imposed by U.S. Judge James Boasberg.

This cancellation brings attention to the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a law historically invoked only during wartime. The legal battle continues, with Boasberg advising the migrants' lawyers to decide by April 16 if they wish to seek a longer injunction.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the detained Venezuelans, remains quiet, yet their next legal move could shape the unfolding scenario of immigration policy standoffs.

