China's Reluctance on Trade Reciprocity: A U.S. Perspective
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer informed senators that China is not showing interest in pursuing trade reciprocity. While other nations are willing to find ways to ensure mutual market access, China remains on a unique path. This stance raises questions about future trade relations.
During a recent Senate Finance Committee meeting, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer highlighted China's apparent disinterest in progressing toward trade reciprocity.
Greer expressed concerns that despite other nations' willingness to facilitate mutual market access, China opts for a divergent strategy.
This lack of reciprocity willingness could potentially impact future trade relationships with the Asian giant.
