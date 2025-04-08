Left Menu

US Scholar Faces Thai Monarchy Insult Charges: A Clash of Politics and Freedom

Paul Chambers, a US political science scholar, is jailed in Thailand after being accused of insulting the monarchy—a crime known as lese majeste, carrying severe penalties. The case underscores the tension between free speech and traditional institutions, especially in light of recent student protests advocating for reform in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Paul Chambers, a U.S. political science scholar and lecturer at Naresuan University, was jailed in Thailand after facing accusations of insulting the monarchy. Such charges, under the lese majeste law, can lead to up to 15 years in prison.

The legal advocacy group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, confirmed that Chambers was denied bail twice by the Phitsanulok Provincial Court. He reportedly made comments during a webinar in late 2024 about military restructuring, allegedly prompting the charges by the 3rd Army Area.

The lese majeste law is invoked often by conservative Thai authorities to suppress criticism against the monarchy, especially following the rise of student-led pro-democracy movements since 2020. Scholars, like the U.S.-based Scholars at Risk, argue that such legal actions curb essential academic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

