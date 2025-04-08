Left Menu

British Couple Detained by Taliban: A Legal Conundrum in Afghanistan

A British couple detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan is under court jurisdiction for undisclosed charges based on Islamic law. The Interior Ministry transferred their case to the courts, while allegations of mistreatment arise. Their organisation focuses on education. An American detainee related to the case has been released.

In an unfolding legal case, a British couple, Peter and Barbie Reynolds, have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, with the situation now being handled by the courts under Islamic law. The couple, who operate an educational organisation in Afghanistan, were taken into custody in February from their home in Bamiyan province.

Family members in the UK have raised concerns about their alleged mistreatment in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi prison, where they are held on charges that have not been made public. Official communication remains sparse, with Abdul Mateen Qani, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, indicating that the matter is now a court issue with no details on the rationale behind the arrest.

The case is a part of a larger pattern, including the recent release of American Faye Hall, linked to the couple's case over her unauthorized drone use. Observers are closely watching how this legal issue, described by Qani as a 'small matter', unfolds in the weeks ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

