Protests for Palestine Escalate into Violence in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, protests in support of Palestine took a violent turn as several business outlets, including multinationals, were attacked. Police swiftly responded by conducting raids and arresting 56 individuals allegedly involved in the vandalism.

The demonstrations, held in multiple cities including Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet, were meant to show solidarity with Palestinians and condemn Israeli actions in Gaza. However, the protests quickly escalated, resulting in damage to businesses such as Bata Shoe, KFC, and Domino's Pizza outlets.

Authorities are continuing their operations to apprehend those responsible for the violence and are examining video footage to identify more suspects. While political groups like the BNP criticized the government's handling of the situation, they maintained peaceful protests. The violence comes as Bangladesh prepares for an international investment summit aimed at attracting both foreign and domestic entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)