Tragic Collision on Leopard Trail: Software Developer Loses Life
A 34-year-old man, Jai Yadav, was arrested for a car collision resulting in the death of software developer Somita Singh at Leopard Trail, Gurugram. Singh, a Lucknow native, was on a motorbike ride with an all-women group. Singh's father has filed a complaint against the organizing firm.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old man was apprehended by police on Tuesday in connection with a fatal collision on Leopard Trail, Gurugram. The accused, identified as Jai Yadav from Global Tower, Ashok Vihar Phase III, allegedly crashed his vehicle into a motorcycle, leading to the death of the rider.
The incident took place on Sunday and resulted in the demise of 28-year-old Somita Singh, a native of Lucknow. Singh, employed as a software developer at a Noida-based company, was participating in a motorcycle ride organized by an all-women motorcyclists' group from Noida to Gurugram.
In the aftermath of the tragic event, Singh's father has lodged a complaint against the company that arranged the ride, urging authorities to initiate criminal charges. A case has been registered at the Badshahpur Police Station. The car involved in the accident was found abandoned and seized by police on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Motorcycle Expedition: Inspiring Northeast's Youth to Join Armed Forces
Busted: Delhi's Motorcycle Theft Ring Cracked
Four persons killed in truck-motorcycle collision in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district: Police.
Tragedy Strikes: Four Killed in Madhya Pradesh Motorcycle Accident
Suzuki Motorcycle sales rise by 11 pc to 12.56 lakh in FY25