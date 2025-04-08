Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Leopard Trail: Software Developer Loses Life

A 34-year-old man, Jai Yadav, was arrested for a car collision resulting in the death of software developer Somita Singh at Leopard Trail, Gurugram. Singh, a Lucknow native, was on a motorbike ride with an all-women group. Singh's father has filed a complaint against the organizing firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:22 IST
A 34-year-old man was apprehended by police on Tuesday in connection with a fatal collision on Leopard Trail, Gurugram. The accused, identified as Jai Yadav from Global Tower, Ashok Vihar Phase III, allegedly crashed his vehicle into a motorcycle, leading to the death of the rider.

The incident took place on Sunday and resulted in the demise of 28-year-old Somita Singh, a native of Lucknow. Singh, employed as a software developer at a Noida-based company, was participating in a motorcycle ride organized by an all-women motorcyclists' group from Noida to Gurugram.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, Singh's father has lodged a complaint against the company that arranged the ride, urging authorities to initiate criminal charges. A case has been registered at the Badshahpur Police Station. The car involved in the accident was found abandoned and seized by police on Monday.

