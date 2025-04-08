Left Menu

UN Chief Guterres Criticizes Israeli Aid Proposal for Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has dismissed an Israeli proposal to regulate aid to Gaza, expressing concerns over excessive control and its impact on humanitarian principles. Guterres emphasized the UN's commitment to humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality, rejecting any arrangement undermining these values.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday dismissed a new proposal from Israel regarding the control of aid deliveries to Gaza. He warned that the plan could excessively regulate aid and limit its distribution to the smallest amounts, potentially down to the last calorie or grain of flour.

Guterres made a categorical statement to reporters, clarifying the UN's stance on the matter. 'Let me be clear: We will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence, and neutrality,' he asserted.

Guterres's strong opposition highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in the delivery of humanitarian aid to conflict zones, stressing the need for adherence to international humanitarian guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

