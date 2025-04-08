Left Menu

Supreme Court Enforces Timely Action on State Legislation

The Supreme Court ruled that governors must act on state bills within one to three months, emphasizing that delays could face judicial review. Article 200's urgency was highlighted, and a timeline was set to prevent governors from blocking state legislative processes and ensure constitutional compliance.

In a decisive ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated governors to take timely action on bills passed by state legislatures, setting a one to three-month timeline for their response. This landmark decision aims to expedite the legislative process and curb delays, ensuring governors do not impede state governance.

The court's bench clarified that Article 200 of the Constitution requires governors to act 'as soon as possible.' Therefore, governors cannot indefinitely withhold assent or exercise a 'pocket veto,' potentially obstructing state law-making. The court emphasized that any deviation from the set timeline would subject governors to judicial review.

Highlighting the constitutional and federal significance of Article 200, the bench prescribed specific actions within stipulated timeframes. For instance, governors must respond to withheld or reserved bills within a maximum of three months. Such timelines are designed to uphold the integrity and efficiency of state legislative processes.

