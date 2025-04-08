Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates ₹67.77 Crore Maritime Projects, Boosts Education

In a significant step toward enhancing India’s maritime education landscape, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated 26 critical projects worth ₹67.77 crore at various campuses of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) across the nation. These projects aim to modernize maritime education infrastructure and promote gender equity in the sector.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place across six IMU campuses nationwide, marks a substantial investment in improving facilities, campus life, and academic standards for students pursuing careers in the maritime industry. A key highlight of the event was the foundation stone laying for a Girls’ Hostel-cum-Library building at the IMU Kochi campus, underscoring the government's commitment to providing equal opportunities for women in maritime education and careers.

Visionary Leadership and Infrastructure Development

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sonowal emphasized the importance of the maritime sector as the backbone of global trade and economic growth. The Union Minister stressed that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides toward becoming a global maritime powerhouse. He noted that the inauguration of 17 key infrastructure projects, including advanced simulators, solar power plants, and sports facility upgrades, is part of the government’s ongoing mission to create a world-class maritime education system.

“These projects reflect our commitment to strengthening India’s maritime education landscape,” said Shri Sonowal. “With cutting-edge infrastructure and advanced facilities, we aim to empower students with the skills and resources needed to meet global maritime standards.”

Among the projects inaugurated were a ₹13.11 crore Girls’ Hostel at IMU Kochi, which will provide much-needed residential facilities for female students, reinforcing the government’s pledge to gender inclusion. The hostel aims to make it easier for young women to pursue maritime education in a safe and supportive environment, a crucial factor in encouraging greater female participation in the sector.

Strengthening Maritime Workforce and Women’s Participation

Shri Sonowal also praised the remarkable growth in the number of Indian seafarers, highlighting a 170% increase in the last decade. The number of active Indian seafarers rose from 1.17 lakh in 2014 to over 3.17 lakh in 2024, with a target of reaching five lakh active seafarers by 2030. Additionally, women’s participation in the sector has surged, with a 700% increase in the number of women seafarers, from 1,699 in 2014 to 13,756 in 2024. This growth is reflective of the government’s initiatives to promote ‘Nari Shakti’ in the maritime field.

“We are firmly on track to achieve our goal of five lakh active seafarers by 2030,” said the Union Minister. “The growth in the number of women seafarers is a testament to the inclusivity of India’s maritime policies, and we are committed to further increasing this number.”

The newly inaugurated Girls’ Hostel at IMU Kochi is a pivotal step in promoting gender equality, providing an accessible and nurturing environment for women aspiring to build careers in maritime industries. The facility will support the aspirations of female students and ensure they receive a high-quality education in a secure setting, free from barriers traditionally associated with gender.

Educational Excellence and Future Outlook

The Indian Maritime University, which currently enrolls over 7,000 students, has witnessed an 80% rise in admissions over the past decade. Shri Sonowal lauded the university’s expansion and its vital role in shaping the future of India’s maritime workforce. The institution has over 21,000 alumni since its inception in 2008, contributing to the development of the maritime sector both nationally and internationally.

With the evolving demands of the global maritime industry, the Union Minister stressed the need for IMU to incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, automation, and green technologies into its curriculum. He called on IMU to introduce programs focused on emerging domains such as shipbuilding, ship recycling, inland water transport, and hydrofoil technologies, areas that are set to redefine the future of maritime shipping and sustainability.

“IMU must lead the transformation in maritime education by incorporating innovations into its training programs,” Shri Sonowal remarked. “Our goal is to build a professional human resource base capable of driving India’s maritime ecosystem forward.”

A Green and Sustainable Future for Maritime Education

The newly inaugurated projects also include several environmentally sustainable initiatives, such as solar power installations and flood mitigation structures. These projects aim to create an eco-friendly and technologically advanced learning environment for the students, positioning India’s maritime education institutions as global leaders in sustainability.

Shri Sonowal emphasized that the future of global shipping lies in embracing green technologies and automation, which will be critical for addressing the growing challenges of environmental sustainability in the sector. He urged IMU to remain at the forefront of these advancements, equipping students with the necessary skills to navigate the evolving maritime landscape.

Maritime India Vision 2030: Path to a Global Maritime Power

Shri Sonowal also spoke about the government’s flagship initiatives like the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Sagarmala Programme, both of which are essential for modernizing India’s ports and developing sustainable infrastructure. He pointed out that, between 2014-15 and 2023-24, India’s major ports have doubled their cargo-handling capacity. With the launch of these initiatives, India is well on its way to becoming a global maritime leader by 2030.

As part of the broader Vision 2047, which aims to make India a developed nation, the government is committed to transforming the maritime sector, creating new opportunities for young people, and ensuring that India plays a pivotal role in shaping global maritime trade.

Faculty, Students, and Collaboration: The Pillars of Success

In closing, Shri Sonowal commended the faculty and staff of IMU for their dedication to developing future maritime leaders. He encouraged students to take full advantage of the world-class facilities and expert guidance provided by the university.

“The knowledge and skills you gain here will not only shape your careers but also contribute to the nation’s growth,” he said, addressing the students. “With the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on course to becoming a leading global maritime power by 2030.”

The event concluded with an interactive session featuring policymakers, faculty members, and maritime experts, who discussed the future of maritime education and the critical role of emerging technologies and sustainability in shaping the future of the industry.

This ceremony marks only the beginning of a transformative phase in India’s maritime sector, with the government committed to ensuring that India becomes a global maritime leader in the coming years.