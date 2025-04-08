U.S.-South Korea Tariff Talks Unfold Amid Strategic Tensions
President Donald Trump held discussions on tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo. U.S. and South Korean trade officials are set for negotiations as both nations seek to fortify alliances and address trade imbalances in the wake of impending tariffs.
In a strategic move to bolster alliances, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions on tariffs, shipbuilding, and potential energy deals with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo. This conversation took place just a day before a significant 25% tariff on Asian ally South Korea is about to be implemented.
South Korea's trade minister is en route to the United States for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, aiming to negotiate fair trade terms. The discussions also focus on strengthening bilateral ties and tackling trade imbalances between the nations.
With the U.S. prioritizing negotiations with key allies like South Korea, while also targeting large trade surplus countries, the impending tariffs have put international trade relations in a precarious position. Meanwhile, Trump remains actively involved in steering trade negotiations to a potentially more favorable outcome for the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
