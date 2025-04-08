Americans' Return: The Failed Congo Coup

Three Americans, who were convicted in connection with a failed coup in Congo, are now back in the United States. Their repatriation follows Congo's decision to commute their death sentences to life imprisonment.

Their return was executed through cooperation with the US Embassy, Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama announced on social media platform X.

The repatriated individuals include Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, Tyler Thompson Jr., and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, who all have connections to the coup attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)