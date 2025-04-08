Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Kochi Water Metro Operations, Embarking On Terminals' Ride

In a significant step toward revolutionizing urban mobility, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, recently reviewed the operations of the Kochi Water Metro, embarking on a ride across key terminals in the city. This visit is part of the government's initiative to assess the viability of replicating the innovative water-based transport model in 24 cities across India, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur in Assam. The Ministry has already approved conducting a Technical Feasibility Study for these cities to explore the potential for water metro projects in urban spaces.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal praised the success of the Kochi Water Metro, emphasizing its potential as a shining example of India’s ability to blend tradition with cutting-edge innovation. “The success of the Kochi Water Metro is a shining testament to India’s ability to blend tradition with innovation. It demonstrates how clean, comfortable, and efficient water-based transport can transform the way people commute in urban spaces. Inspired by this achievement, our ministry has approved technical feasibility studies in 24 cities across the country—including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur in Assam—to explore the replication of this model,” he said.

The Union Minister’s visit began at the High Court Junction terminal, where he boarded the Water Metro and traveled to prominent terminals like Fort Kochi and Vypeen. His return trip highlighted the connectivity and efficiency of the system, which aims to offer an eco-friendly alternative to traditional road-based transport. Senior government officials, including Joint Secretary Sri Nath, as well as representatives from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd., and other maritime agencies, accompanied the Union Minister during the visit.

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Sonowal pointed out how the revival of India’s national waterways is a part of a larger vision for sustainable development and growth. “Before 2014, our rivers were overlooked and left in ruins. It is under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi that we have reclaimed the lost glory of India’s riverways,” he remarked. He further stressed that the Kochi Water Metro is a testament to this transformation, providing a modern, comfortable, and green mode of transport that reflects the government’s commitment to clean and inclusive growth.

Expanding on the significance of the Water Metro project, the Union Minister explained that the initiative aims to create a modern and sustainable public transport system that addresses urban congestion, pollution, and the need for more efficient mobility solutions. “The Water Metro is an innovative project designed to meet the demands of today, combining cutting-edge technology, robust safety protocols, and commuter-friendly amenities. It will not only reduce traffic congestion and pollution but also reconnect people with India’s historic waterways,” he added.

The Water Metro is designed to offer last-mile connectivity, making commuting more accessible and enjoyable for residents while contributing to environmental sustainability. The government is keen on expanding this water-based transport model, which will help alleviate the pressure on traditional transportation systems in congested cities. By offering a modern, reliable, and eco-friendly alternative, the initiative is set to shape the future of urban mobility in India.

The project’s expansion is expected to reduce road congestion, lower carbon emissions, and improve overall urban transit efficiency. Shri Sonowal highlighted that water-based transport could be a game-changer for cities that are struggling with road traffic and pollution. The integration of water transport with urban mobility systems is seen as an essential step toward making cities more sustainable and livable.

During the visit, Shri Sonowal was joined by senior officials such as Loknath Behera, Managing Director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.; B. Kasiviswanathan, Chairperson of Cochin Port Trust; Dr. Divya S. Iyer, Managing Director of Vizhinjam International Seaport; the Chief Operating Officer of Kochi Water Metro Ltd.; and Dr. K K Nath, Advisor, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), among others.

In a note in the visitor's book, Shri Sonowal described the Kochi Water Metro as a “unique” project, praising its role in making water-based travel not only more practical but also exciting, comfortable, and enjoyable for commuters.

The Kochi Water Metro, the first project of its kind in India, integrates water transport with the city's broader urban mobility systems, providing an exciting new option for urban commuters. With the government's focus now on expanding this model to 24 cities through technical feasibility studies, the Kochi Water Metro is poised to become a template for future sustainable transport initiatives across the country.