Delhi's Legal Renaissance: Advocates as Society's Beacon
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights advocates' role as 'the voice of a conscious society' during a ceremony welcoming 1,400 new lawyers. Emphasizing their duty to uphold justice, she underscores the evolving legal field and commits Rs 4,200 crore for judicial advancements in the upcoming Delhi Budget.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has heralded advocates as the 'voice of a conscious society' during a significant event marking the induction of around 1,400 new advocates. The ceremony, organized by the Delhi Bar Council, was a momentous occasion attended by notable figures, including MLAs Satish Upadhyay and Shikha Rai.
Gupta emphasized the crucial role of advocates not only in protecting client rights but also as guardians of the Constitution and public trust in the justice system. The Chief Minister advocated for lawyers' involvement beyond courtrooms, encouraging them to actively promote peace, justice, and equality within society.
Addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by digital transformation and new technologies in the legal domain, Gupta expressed trust in the new generation's ability to meet them with dedication and integrity. She pointed out judicial reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and announced significant financial allocations to bolster judicial infrastructure in Delhi.
