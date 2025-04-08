Americans Brace for Price Hikes Amidst New U.S. Tariffs
A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that most Americans anticipate rising prices due to President Trump's new tariffs on imports. The move has stirred opposition from many, including some within his party, due to potential recession fears. Tariffs aim to address perceived international trade imbalances.
Many Americans are preparing for an increase in the cost of consumer goods following President Trump's announcement of expansive new tariffs affecting imports from across the globe. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights the nationwide sentiments and concerns.
The survey, which concluded last Sunday, found that 73% of participants expect prices to rise within the next six months as a result of these tariffs. This development has notably impacted Wall Street, with economists warning of potential price surges and an impending global recession.
Although the tariffs face opposition, especially from Democrats and some Republicans, 39% of respondents support the measures, believing they address trade imbalances. Amidst divided opinions, the political landscape reflects differing views on the long-term benefits versus immediate economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
