Concerns Over Quality of Lawyers and Delay in Constitutional Review Commission

Lawmakers in Uganda have raised serious concerns about the increasing number of law graduates in the country, which they argue is negatively impacting the quality of the legal profession. During a meeting of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, held on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Soroti Municipality MP Hon. Anna Adeke called for the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to introduce tighter regulations to ensure that the increasing number of law students does not compromise the quality of legal services.

Adeke questioned the Minister of Justice, Hon. Norbert Mao, about how the ministry is managing the growing number of law graduates. She pointed out that the Law Development Centre, which provides legal training, is struggling to cope with an overwhelming number of students. She asked if the Minister is concerned about the quality of advocates and how the ministry plans to address these challenges.

In response, Minister Mao acknowledged the challenges facing the legal profession but indicated that efforts are being made to address the situation. Hon. Abdul Katuntu, an Independent MP from Bugweri County, also expressed concern over the growing number of lawyers. He suggested that the government should consider implementing a policy that would require students to pursue law as a second degree, rather than as their first, which is the current norm. According to Katuntu, this could help improve the quality of legal training by ensuring that students have a broader foundation before specializing in law.

Margaret Nabakooza, the Secretary of the Uganda Law Council, supported the call for tighter regulations. She confirmed that the Law Council has noticed a significant decline in the quality of legal education and practice. She noted that the council has had to reject applications from individuals who are unable to meet basic standards, such as spelling their own names. Nabakooza also acknowledged the strain placed on the Law Development Centre, which is responsible for training lawyers, as it currently handles over 3,000 law graduates every year. The center's capacity is clearly stretched, and the quality of training is suffering as a result.

To address the issue, Nabakooza revealed that a Cabinet memorandum is in progress, which will include proposals aimed at improving the quality of lawyers in Uganda. However, she stressed that reforming the system will require significant changes and efforts from various stakeholders.

In addition to concerns about the legal profession, MPs also expressed frustration over the continued delay in the establishment of the Constitutional Review Commission. Hon. Wilfred Niwagaba, MP for Ndorwa County East, raised doubts about the Executive's commitment to forming the commission, given the limited time remaining before the 2026 general elections. Niwagaba questioned whether electoral reforms would be implemented in time, stating that there is no longer enough time for Parliament to pass meaningful reforms before the elections.

Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, MP for Nyendo-Mukungwe Division, echoed similar concerns, warning that the 2026 general elections may not be free and fair if electoral reforms are not urgently put in place. He specifically referred to President Museveni's focus on the introduction of a biometric voting system, which he believes could improve the electoral process. Mpuuga asked the minister about the progress of electoral reforms and whether they would be implemented before the next elections.

Minister Mao attributed the delay in establishing the Constitutional Review Commission to a lack of clear guidance from the Executive. He explained that although funds for the project were allocated in the 2022/2023 financial year's budget, the funds were later returned to the Consolidated Fund due to a lack of direction. Mao emphasized the need for the government to move as a unified body to ensure that reforms are implemented effectively. He also noted that the Uganda Law Reform Commission was initially tasked with overseeing the reforms, but the process had been delayed due to the lack of coordination.

The discussion on both issues reflects growing concerns about the state of the legal profession in Uganda and the potential impact on the country's future governance. Lawmakers are urging the government to take swift and decisive action to address these challenges to ensure that the legal system and the electoral process function effectively and fairly.