U.S. Reverses Cuts to UN World Food Program Amid Controversy
The U.S. State Department has reversed funding cuts to the UN World Food Program's emergency projects in 14 countries. These cuts, originally implemented in error, were swiftly rolled back amid a global outcry. The cancellations had affected essential aid in countries like Afghanistan and Yemen.
The U.S. State Department announced a reversal of recent funding cuts to the UN World Food Program's vital emergency projects in 14 impoverished countries. The cuts were initially made due to a mistake in terminating contracts.
State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce confirmed that some programs unexpectedly lost funding but have been reinstated. However, details about specific countries receiving restored aid remain undisclosed.
The reversal comes after the Trump administration's controversial funding reductions, which jeopardized life-saving assistance in regions facing dire hunger crises, including nations like Afghanistan and Yemen.
