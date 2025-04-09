Deportation Controversy: Columbia Student's Case Tests Free Speech Rights
A U.S. immigration judge is to decide on Friday if Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, arrested and detained, should be deported. Accused of holding back information on his green card application, Khalil's case raises questions about free speech rights for non-citizen residents in the U.S.
An immigration judge provided the U.S. government until Wednesday to present evidence supporting the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student. The ruling is expected on Friday, following his transfer from New York to a Louisiana jail.
If deemed non-removable, Khalil would be released. His attorney raised concerns about due process, noting a lack of government evidence documents. Judge Jamee Comans assured Khalil's rights are prioritized.
The case has drawn attention, questioning if immigrants can express opinions without fear of deportation. The Trump administration claims Khalil withheld information for his green card, while Khalil asserts he's targeted over pro-Palestinian views.
(With inputs from agencies.)
