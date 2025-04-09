Greece's Nationwide Strike: Unions Demand End to Austerity

A nationwide general strike in Greece brought public services to a halt on Wednesday, as labor unions demanded an end to austerity measures that have been in place for a decade.

Public transportation was partially operational, flights were canceled, and ferries were docked as the unions fought for salary increases and the restoration of collective bargaining rights.

Amid the country's struggle with rising living costs, the unions staged protests in Athens and other cities to further pressure the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)