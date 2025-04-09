Left Menu

Greece's Nationwide Strike: Unions Demand End to Austerity

A nationwide strike in Greece halted public services as unions demanded higher salaries and restoration of collective bargaining. Transport was disrupted, flights were canceled, and protests were organized, as part of a push against austerity measures. The strike highlights escalating concerns over cost-of-living increases and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:09 IST
Greece's Nationwide Strike: Unions Demand End to Austerity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

A nationwide general strike in Greece brought public services to a halt on Wednesday, as labor unions demanded an end to austerity measures that have been in place for a decade.

Public transportation was partially operational, flights were canceled, and ferries were docked as the unions fought for salary increases and the restoration of collective bargaining rights.

Amid the country's struggle with rising living costs, the unions staged protests in Athens and other cities to further pressure the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025