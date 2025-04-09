Greece's Nationwide Strike: Unions Demand End to Austerity
A nationwide strike in Greece halted public services as unions demanded higher salaries and restoration of collective bargaining. Transport was disrupted, flights were canceled, and protests were organized, as part of a push against austerity measures. The strike highlights escalating concerns over cost-of-living increases and economic instability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Greece
A nationwide general strike in Greece brought public services to a halt on Wednesday, as labor unions demanded an end to austerity measures that have been in place for a decade.
Public transportation was partially operational, flights were canceled, and ferries were docked as the unions fought for salary increases and the restoration of collective bargaining rights.
Amid the country's struggle with rising living costs, the unions staged protests in Athens and other cities to further pressure the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Assembly in Turmoil: Protests Over Women's Safety and Reservation Policies
Protests Ignite Over Nepal Electricity Authority Chief's Dismissal
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Protests
Turkiye's Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest
Religious Fervor Fuels Diamer-Bhasha Dam Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan