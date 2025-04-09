Staged Heist: Woman Fakes Robbery, Writes Taunting Letter

A 21-year-old woman was taken into custody in Bihar's East Champaran district for allegedly staging a fraudulent robbery at her residence, local police reported on Wednesday.

Gold and silver jewelry were recovered from her possession, raising suspicions about the veracity of her claims. The woman had earlier filed a complaint, alleging a robbery at her house in the Barkagaon locality. She claimed thieves had taken off with the jewelry and left behind a letter challenging the police.

The letter, referring to the police as 'Mamu', a slang for police in various regions, was later discovered to have been written by the woman herself. She was arrested on charges of orchestrating the robbery, and police are continuing to investigate her motives for staging the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)