Karnataka Bureaucrats Seek Supreme Court's Intervention in Land Contempt Case

In a high-stakes legal battle, top bureaucrats from Karnataka have turned to the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the high court's contempt proceedings against them. The officials, led by Karnataka Principal Secretary Manjunath Prasad, are accused of failing to comply with a 2017 verdict requiring the return of over 350 acres of land to the Jamnalal Bajaj Seva Trust.

The land in question, situated near Bengaluru, was earlier deemed 'excess' and seized by the state's land authorities under the provisions of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961. However, the Karnataka High Court had quashed this order in 2017, restoring the land to the trust, which is known for its charitable activities and Gandhian principles.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the bureaucrats, informed a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prasanna B Varale that a compliance affidavit was already filed, yet the officials face contempt charges. The Supreme Court has now issued a notice to the trust and deferred any further action on the contempt charges, posting a hearing for two weeks later.

