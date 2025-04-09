Supreme Court Acts to Rectify Insensitive High Court Ruling

The Supreme Court has intervened in a controversial case from the Allahabad High Court, ordering it to redact the name of the complainant mother from records. This move came after the high court made contentious observations regarding an alleged rape attempt, which were deemed insensitive and inhuman by the apex court on March 26.

The case caught the attention of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, leading to a suo motu cognizance. A separate plea from the survivor's mother and the Just Rights for Children Alliance also challenged the high court's ruling. The apex court directed that the plea be heard alongside suo motu proceedings on April 15.

Previously, the high court had ruled that the acts of grabbing breasts and pulling the pyjama drawstring did not constitute an attempt to rape. However, the Supreme Court strongly denounced this ruling, mandating a stay on related observations and seeking a revised narrative more aligned with accepted legal norms.

