China's Retaliatory Tariffs: A Losing Game?
China has imposed 84% retaliatory tariffs against the United States, a move criticized by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He described the decision as unfortunate, stressing China's reluctance to negotiate and labeling them as the main offenders in international trade. Bessent's remarks were made during a Fox Business Network interview.
China has triggered new tensions in international trade by imposing a hefty 84% retaliatory tariff against the United States, a decision met with harsh criticism from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
Speaking to Fox Business Network, Bessent labeled this move as unfortunate, criticizing Beijing's reluctance to engage in negotiations and underscoring their role as significant offenders in the trading system.
Bessent's comments highlight the increasing strain in U.S.-China trade relations, with the potential for broader implications in the global economic landscape.
