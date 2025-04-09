Left Menu

China's Retaliatory Tariffs: A Losing Game?

China has imposed 84% retaliatory tariffs against the United States, a move criticized by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He described the decision as unfortunate, stressing China's reluctance to negotiate and labeling them as the main offenders in international trade. Bessent's remarks were made during a Fox Business Network interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:12 IST
China's Retaliatory Tariffs: A Losing Game?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

China has triggered new tensions in international trade by imposing a hefty 84% retaliatory tariff against the United States, a decision met with harsh criticism from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Speaking to Fox Business Network, Bessent labeled this move as unfortunate, criticizing Beijing's reluctance to engage in negotiations and underscoring their role as significant offenders in the trading system.

Bessent's comments highlight the increasing strain in U.S.-China trade relations, with the potential for broader implications in the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025