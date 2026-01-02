Leopard Cub Rescued in J&K's Reasi District
A leopard cub was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in a residential area. It was swiftly rescued and taken to the forest department office. The cub will be transferred to the wildlife department for care and conservation under expert supervision.
A leopard cub was spotted in a residential area in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday and was promptly rescued, according to officials. Residents in the Kayala area noticed the cub and alerted the forest department.
The forest department team quickly arrived at the scene to secure the animal, ensuring its safe transfer to the forest department office. The cub was rescued without incident, ensuring its safety.
Range Officer Siddhant Dubey stated that the cub would be handed over to the wildlife department where it will receive appropriate treatment and monitoring under the supervision of experts to ensure its well-being.
