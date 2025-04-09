Sihle Zikalala Leads Stakeholder Consultation for Small Harbour Development in Port St Johns

Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister, Sihle Zikalala, will be hosting an important stakeholder consultation in Port St Johns, located in the Eastern Cape, on Friday. The initiative aims to bring to life the long-awaited development of a small harbour in the area. This project is set to play a pivotal role in economic growth, job creation, and enhancing local infrastructure.

Zikalala will be accompanied by several prominent figures, including the Eastern Cape Public Works and Infrastructure MEC, Siphokazi Lusithi, Port St Johns local Municipality Mayor, Cebisa Mazuza, and the Eastern Cape Chair of the House of Traditional Leaders, Mpumalanga Gwadiso. Together, they will engage with community members, local businesses, and other stakeholders to outline the development's key objectives and anticipated benefits for the region.

Port St Johns is one of the three locations identified for small harbour development under the government's initiative, alongside Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal and Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape. These harbour projects are part of a broader effort by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to stimulate regional economies by improving essential infrastructure. The development of these harbours is expected to create significant employment opportunities, stimulate tourism, and enhance the economic potential of these coastal regions.

"The development of these small harbours is a key focus for our department. They will serve as catalysts for economic growth, facilitating greater trade and attracting investment in the region," said Zikalala. "This is about creating opportunities, especially for the youth and communities who have historically been excluded from economic participation."

Minister Zikalala emphasized the importance of collaboration between various levels of government, the private sector, and local communities in realizing the project. The project aligns with the government's commitment to inclusive growth, reducing unemployment, and addressing socioeconomic disparities, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas.

The Eastern Cape has long struggled with economic challenges, and the Port St Johns harbour development is seen as a major step forward in revitalizing the local economy. The port is expected to serve multiple purposes, including fishing, trade, and tourism, which will have far-reaching effects on job creation and local businesses. Furthermore, the small harbour will offer vital infrastructure improvements, such as better docking facilities and increased maritime activities, which could encourage other investments in the region.

In a similar vein, last month saw Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, and the Mayor of Saldanha Bay, André Truter, announcing plans to redevelop the St Helena Bay and Saldanha Bay small harbours in the Western Cape. These harbours, which have been in a state of disrepair for years, have often become hubs of criminal activity and a deterrent for potential investors. Their redevelopment aims to restore these harbours to their former potential, fostering economic revitalization in the Western Cape.

Macpherson noted that restoring these harbours is crucial for the surrounding communities. "The restoration of St Helena Bay and Saldanha Bay harbours is vital for economic growth in the region. These projects are expected to reduce crime, bring jobs, and encourage investment in the area," he explained.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has made it a priority to address the neglected state of small harbours across South Africa. While some of these harbours have been subject to criminal activity, deterioration, and underinvestment, the government is now focused on modernizing and rejuvenating them to enhance the country's maritime infrastructure.

The Port St Johns harbour, in particular, is seen as a prime location for growth due to its strategic coastal position and potential to serve as a key gateway for trade and tourism in the Eastern Cape. The project has the potential to change the economic landscape of the region, providing long-term benefits for local communities.

For the government, the development of these harbours is more than just an infrastructural project; it represents an opportunity to stimulate the local economy and reduce poverty in some of South Africa’s most underserved areas. As consultations progress, the government will continue to engage with communities to ensure that the benefits of the harbour projects are maximized for all residents of the region.