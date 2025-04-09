Left Menu

Youth Robs Store to Fund Manali Vacation, Arrested with Gang

An 18-year-old, along with accomplices, was arrested for robbing a grocery store in Sultanpuri to finance a trip to Manali. The group, including four teenagers and two minors, executed the heist at gunpoint. Himanshu, involved in the robbery, was later apprehended by the police.

Updated: 09-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery to fund a vacation in Manali, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The robbery, involving four teenagers and two juveniles, took place at a grocery store in Sultanpuri. The suspects looted cash and documents, police noted.

Himanshu, an orphan working in a shoe factory, was apprehended shortly after the store owner filed a complaint. Legal action is underway, with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

