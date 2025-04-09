Youth Robs Store to Fund Manali Vacation, Arrested with Gang
An 18-year-old, along with accomplices, was arrested for robbing a grocery store in Sultanpuri to finance a trip to Manali. The group, including four teenagers and two minors, executed the heist at gunpoint. Himanshu, involved in the robbery, was later apprehended by the police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery to fund a vacation in Manali, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The robbery, involving four teenagers and two juveniles, took place at a grocery store in Sultanpuri. The suspects looted cash and documents, police noted.
Himanshu, an orphan working in a shoe factory, was apprehended shortly after the store owner filed a complaint. Legal action is underway, with charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KSU Activists Arrested for Assault Over Facebook Comment
Fake Intelligence Scam Busted: The Arrest of Vijay Massey
Tragedy in Thane: Contractor Arrested After Minor Dies from Electric Shock
Police Crackdown: Arrests Made in IGI Airport Heist & Businessman Extortion Case
Turkiye's Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Mayor's Arrest