Crackdown in Kashmir: Properties of Terror Suspects Seized

In a significant move to counter terrorism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have seized properties linked to two suspected LeT operatives.

Police in Sopore officially attached seven marlas of land belonging to Bilal Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Umar Mir, both hailing from Brath Kalan Sopore. This action is connected to cases registered under various security-related acts, including the Arms Act and UAPA.

The attachment proceedings were authorized under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC, sanctioned by a competent authority. This crackdown is a decisive step in addressing subversive activities and underscores the police's dedication to safeguarding national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)