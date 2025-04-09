Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: Properties of Terror Suspects Seized

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have confiscated properties linked to two LeT terrorists. The seizure involved land belonging to Bilal Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Umar Mir. These actions are part of ongoing investigations under several security-related laws and demonstrate a commitment to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant move to counter terrorism, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have seized properties linked to two suspected LeT operatives.

Police in Sopore officially attached seven marlas of land belonging to Bilal Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Umar Mir, both hailing from Brath Kalan Sopore. This action is connected to cases registered under various security-related acts, including the Arms Act and UAPA.

The attachment proceedings were authorized under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC, sanctioned by a competent authority. This crackdown is a decisive step in addressing subversive activities and underscores the police's dedication to safeguarding national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

