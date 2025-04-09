Left Menu

Delhi High Court Affirms Passengers' Responsibility for Luggage Safety on Trains

The Delhi High Court ruled that train passengers are responsible for their luggage's safety, not the Railways. The court upheld a national commission's decision against a man's claim that his belongings were stolen on a train, noting no evidence of negligence by rail staff.

Updated: 09-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has delivered a verdict emphasizing the accountability of passengers for the safety of their own belongings while traveling by train, ruling out the responsibility of Indian Railways unless proven negligence.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja's decision came after a passenger claimed theft of his backpack, containing a laptop, camera, and other valuables, during a train journey from New Delhi to Nagpur in 2013. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had dismissed his plea seeking restitution, concluding no fault with Railway officials.

The court highlighted the absence of misconduct by staff, attributing the theft to potential actions by co-passengers. It dismissed the petition, reiterating that safeguarding personal items lies with passengers, a stance supported by a Supreme Court ruling. Railways affirmed that theft could be prevented by security measures like utilizing provided iron rings to secure luggage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

