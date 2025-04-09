Legal Luminaries Convene in Andhra Pradesh: Key Issues to Dominate Discussions

The Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, a nationwide association of lawyers, is set to hold its national executive meeting on April 12 and 13 at Haailand Resorts near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

The event will see participation from approximately 250 delegates, including senior legal counsels, law officers, and current and former additional solicitor generals from across India. Attendees will discuss crucial topics such as the accountability of the judiciary, especially in light of recent controversies.

The agenda also includes deliberations on the Advocates Protection Act, the National Judicial Appointments Commission, and the state of infrastructure in Indian courts, as stated by the association's president, K Srinivas Murthy, in the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)