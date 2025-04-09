Left Menu

Legal Luminaries Convene in Andhra Pradesh: Key Issues to Dominate Discussions

Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad is organizing a national meeting in Andhra Pradesh, with 250 lawyers addressing key issues such as judiciary accountability, the Advocates Protection Act, and the National Judicial Appointments Commission. This meeting aims to discuss vital concerns affecting the legal infrastructure in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:24 IST
Legal Luminaries Convene in Andhra Pradesh: Key Issues to Dominate Discussions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, a nationwide association of lawyers, is set to hold its national executive meeting on April 12 and 13 at Haailand Resorts near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, according to a press release.

The event will see participation from approximately 250 delegates, including senior legal counsels, law officers, and current and former additional solicitor generals from across India. Attendees will discuss crucial topics such as the accountability of the judiciary, especially in light of recent controversies.

The agenda also includes deliberations on the Advocates Protection Act, the National Judicial Appointments Commission, and the state of infrastructure in Indian courts, as stated by the association's president, K Srinivas Murthy, in the release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025