Left Menu

Delhi Metro Heist: Trio Nabbed for Rs 4 Lakh Jewellery Theft

Delhi Police arrested three women accused of stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from a metro commuter. The theft occurred on March 30 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and CCTV footage helped identify the suspects. They were arrested in Faridpuri, and the stolen jewellery was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:26 IST
Delhi Metro Heist: Trio Nabbed for Rs 4 Lakh Jewellery Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended three women allegedly responsible for the theft of Rs 4 lakh worth of gold jewellery from a metro commuter, an official disclosed on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at 4:20 pm on March 30, as the complainant and his family were exiting a Yellow Line train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The crime was reported via an e-FIR on April 1, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

A police unit was swiftly assembled to scrutinize CCTV footage from various metro stations. The review confirmed the trio's presence near the victims on the train, having boarded from Karol Bagh. On April 8, a raid in Faridpuri led to the arrest of Indukala, Nita, and Suman, with the stolen items retrieved. Ongoing inquiries seek to link them to other metro thefts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025