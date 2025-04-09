Delhi Metro Heist: Trio Nabbed for Rs 4 Lakh Jewellery Theft
Delhi Police arrested three women accused of stealing gold jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh from a metro commuter. The theft occurred on March 30 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, and CCTV footage helped identify the suspects. They were arrested in Faridpuri, and the stolen jewellery was recovered.
Delhi Police have apprehended three women allegedly responsible for the theft of Rs 4 lakh worth of gold jewellery from a metro commuter, an official disclosed on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded at 4:20 pm on March 30, as the complainant and his family were exiting a Yellow Line train at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The crime was reported via an e-FIR on April 1, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.
A police unit was swiftly assembled to scrutinize CCTV footage from various metro stations. The review confirmed the trio's presence near the victims on the train, having boarded from Karol Bagh. On April 8, a raid in Faridpuri led to the arrest of Indukala, Nita, and Suman, with the stolen items retrieved. Ongoing inquiries seek to link them to other metro thefts.
